











Star Matsongoni

Masvingo City Council will spend a considerable amount of resources on fencing off Jairos Jiri Cemetery from the public glare, TellZim News can report.

In a full council meeting held recently, councillors proposed that a barrier has to be erected to separate the Jairos Jiri cemetery from residents whose houses are adjacent to the burial site.

Residents in Runyararo North-West have over the years that their children were growing up without knowledge of the profound cultural status attached to death and graveyards as they were making the place a playground.

Most councillors supported the idea saying it was a noble thing to do as it brought decency to the burial site and shielded residents from what they might not want to face on a daily basis.

“We need to respect our own dead. Respect is shown by making sure that their resting place is protected and well taken care of.

“We do not want to leave all those graves exposed and let our children invade the cemetery. There are some open graves in the cemetery and children can be harmed if they play in the cemetery.

“It is a noble thing to fence the cemetery,” said Ward 10 councillor Sengerayi Manyanga.

Councillors differed on the kind of fence to use with others opting for pre-cast wall while others opted for a cheaper hedge.

Ward 4 Cllr Godfrey Kurauone, however, differed with everyone saying there was no need to fence the cemetery because the council had more pressing priorities.

“It amazes me that you are worried about the dead when the living are facing bigger problems, parents should warn their children that the cemetery is not a playing ground,” said Kurauone.

He was admonished by deputy mayor Cllr Wellington Mahwende of Ward 6 who warned him that he will one day acknowledge the profound nature of the matter at hand when his child brings a wreath home.








