Felix
Matasva
Mutare City Council has resolved to rename Second Street in the Central
Business District (CBD) to Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, the former MDC leader who
died of colon cancer on February 14, 2018.
The late Moven
Mahachi, Moris Nyagumbo, Edgar Tekere and Kumbirai Kangai will also have
streets named after them.
City of Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi told TellZim News that councillors unanimously agreed
to rename Second Street after the late Tsvangirai in honour of his
contributions to the politics and democracy in the country.
“We are now in agreement with councilor Chabuka and
Nyamhoka's proposal. We have agreed that Jeff Road be renamed to Edgar Tekere,
Second Street to Morgan Richard Tsvangirai and First Street to Morris Nyagumbo.
“Aerodrome Road
will be renamed to Moven Mahachi. We will deliberate on Kumbirai Kangai later,"
said Tandi.
He said Tsvangirai deserves a special place in the
history of the country and renaming a street after him is not only befitting
but appropriate.
“No one disputes the contributions made by Tsvangirai
in the struggle for a democratic Zimbabwe. He stood up to a brutal regime when
it was not fashionable to do so.
“He was brutalised but they did not break his resolve.
His dream for a better Zimbabwe for everyone was more important to him than his
life. Sadly, he did before that dream could be realised. We will inscribe his
name into the history books because he was one of the finest leaders this
country has ever produced,” said Tandi.
Tsvangirai has also received a similar honour in
Masvingo where the city fathers agreed to rename Hofmeyer Street after the
veteran opposition leader.
No comments