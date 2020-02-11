







Beatific Gumbwanda





CHIREDZI – Chiredzi West Member of Parliament (MP) Farai Musikavanhu has criticised Chiredzi Town Council for giving a new suburb an English name, saying an indigenous language name could have been chosen.





Addressing crowds that gathered at Tshovani Stadium for a youth-themed service delivery meeting dubbed ‘Maborn-born’ festival last weekend, Musikavanhu said council was ill-informed to name its newest residential development Melborne Park.





With reference to Cllr Ropafadzo Makumire, who was present at the event, and who is Chiredzi Town Council deputy chairperson, Musikavanhu said an indigenous name could have been found to protect the district’s cultural heritage.





"These councillors failed to establish a traditional name for our medium density and chose an English one, Melbourne Park. Is that really possible? Are they serious about preserving our cultural heritage?" said Musikavanhu.





When Makumire was given the podium to give a vote of thanks, he tried to defend the council saying it was not proper for Musikavanhu to shame fellow elected public officials in front of the crowd.





"We were all voted into office MP, it’s never good to mock others in front of the same electorate which voted you in office," said Makumire.





Many people have also criticised council’s naming choices as reflective of mental colonialism and an ingrained inferiority complex.











