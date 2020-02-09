Select Menu

» » » National Art gallery officially opens Rudo neTariro exhibition

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Thursday, February 13, 2020 / comment : 0



Heather Buzuzi
MUTARE— The National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe last week opened the Rudo neTariro art exhibition aimed at raising funds to support the underprivileged girl child during the times of economic hardships.
Pupils drawn from different primary and secondary schools across the province as well as students from tertiary institutions showcased their art work which was put on sale.
Speaking at the exhibition, National Art Gallery director Elizabeth Muusha said their organization is taking steps to encourage talented upcoming artists to empower the girl child through equipping them with requisite self-sustaining skills.
"Working together with the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the ministry of Tertiary education, we would like to nurture and explore the artistic talent in the girl child.
“The girl child suffers immensely to the harsh economic conditions and they end up being victims so by tapping into their artistic potential, we give them value and support so that they can be self-sufficient,” said Muusha.
She said part of the money raised will go towards paying fees for the underprivileged girls in the society.
“When the art pieces are sold the young artists get 45 percent of the amount and 35 percent will be directed towards charity and 20 percent is for the gallery.
“There nothing more empowering than education so we want to make sure that the girl child gets education. Most societies still believe in the primitive notion that the girl child’s education is


