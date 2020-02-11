











Police maintained a vigilant present during the trial of Job Sikhala





Virginia Njovo





MDC national youth organising secretary and Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor Godfrey Kurauone and other party activists were last Sunday called for questioning at the Masvingo police law and order section in connection with protests that rocked the city during the trial of MDC national vice chairperson Job Sikhala on subversion charges.

Other opposition members who were also called for questioning include Masvingo Urban Ward 4 Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe, MDC Masvingo provincial administrator Peter Chigaba as well as party members Kissmaker Mapote, Olivia Tobaiwa and Jeffryson Chitando.

“An unmarked and unregistered vehicle with police officer came to my house and they demanded that I accompany them to the police station but I refused and told them I will report there on my own.

“When I got there, I was interrogated for over two hours and they made me sign a warned and cautioned statement. They accused me of housing thousands of people on the eve of the trial. But do I have big enough space to accommodate thousands of people?” said Chitando.

On his own experiences, Kurauone described the police actions as barbaric, accusing them of flagrantly displaying acts of political partisanship.

“They interrogated me for about three hours. They accused me of helping to organise people who demonstrated but I denied that. They also asked me who was behind the disturbances and I told them I didn’t know so they accused me of failing to cooperate with them. They alleged that a police car was stoned. They also said they will charge people for malicious damage to property, claiming that glasses at Edgars and Chicken Slice were damaged,” said Kurauone.

Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) members Collen Maboke and Martin Mureri were active in giving support to the activists.

















.







