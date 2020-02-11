















…family says war vet father spends all money on girls

Beatific Gumbwanda

CHIREDZI – The family of Chiredzi war veteran who is a successful sugarcane farmer has complained that he has abdicated his family responsibilities and is spending much of his earnings on girlfriends.

Members of the family claimed that they no longer have enough food to eat as Borniface Mutemachani had moved out of their Hippo Valley home for a new place in Tshovani.

A family member who refused to be named told TellZim News that Matemachani recently earned a whopping $1.9 million from his cane harvest but has not bothered to take care of the needs of his family.

The family member also said the war veteran became so overexcited by his latest pay-out that he forgot even to pay his workers.

“He has now built a music studio where he hopes to record pro-Zanu PF songs and jingles. Some of the money goes to the studio while the rest we suspect he spends on his girls. He is not being fair to us as his family,” said the family member.

Another one said his lawful wife recently followed him to one of his love nests in Tshovani where she found him, leading to a brawl.

“His wife has now filed for divorce because she is entitled to a fair share of the wealth they built together,” said another family member.

When contacted for comment, Mutemachani said nobody had the right to dictate to him on how to use his own money or how to live his life.

He also admitted that he was now renting an apartment in town where he rests before going to work on the studio.