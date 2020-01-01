







Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU - Runyararo Primary is celebrating the release of a seven-track gospel album which is being described as testimony of the school’s capacity to fulfill the practical requirements of education.

Titled Ndiitei Musoro, the album is generally about encouraging young children to observe Christian values by such practices as respecting parents and guardians.

The album was composed by Bright Raphel, a music teacher at the school, and was recorded at Dawn Straight Studios.

Produced by Lurvel, the album carries such tracks as Loice, Redeemer, Teererai Vana, Ngavarambe Vari Mwari, Rangarira and Pamuchinjikwa.

In an interview with TellZim News, Raphel indicated that the album was a step towards achieving the requirements of the new curriculum by nurturing young talent at the same time teaching children to respect parents.

“This album is an encouragement to parents to teach children the good way of life. We chose the gospel genre because the teachings are so powerful to the lives of the young ones, other genres tend to be controversial at times.

“In as far as the new curriculum is concerned, this is a hands on approach in the arts sector nurturing young talent into the music industry at a tender age,” said Raphael.

The group also appreciated the massive support that they received from parents and the school’s administration and staff in funding transport and recording expenses.

Runyararo Primary School head, Mugove Zinzombe, indicated that staff development workshops on syllabus interpretation, implementing vocational and technical subjects and providing necessary teaching and learning materials are being undertaken to boost the new curriculum requirements at the school.

The school for the past years primarily centered on choral music but the zeal to do more in the arts sector led to the release of the album and recently was live on air at Radio Zimbabwe launching their latest offering which is already receiving air play from the station as well as National FM.



