Clever Gumbo





Ruvarashe Chichera

Disabled upcoming gospel musician, Clever Gumbo from Ward 32 in Bikita district is stepping up his work with an ambition to become an ambassador and a voice for other disabled upcoming artists.

Gumbo is drafting a constitution for an association called Zimbabwe Association of the Disabled Upcoming Artists (ZADUA).

Gumbo is a partner of the Centre for Gender and Community Development in Zimbabwe (CGCDZ), an organization which is committed to building socio- economic capabilities of community partners mostly woman and youth for sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

She leads a music group of four visually-impaired people which has released two albums aimed at showcasing the talent of people with disabilities and fighting discrimination.

Gumbo said she was pushing hard to get recognition as she launched the second album titled Nenyasha which contains songs: Ndakagara Ndazviona,Ndokupupura, Ndidzidziseyi, Mutoro Unorema and Muri Mutsvene which is the hit song on such radio stations as Hevoi Fm , Ya FM, Radio Zimbabwe and National FM.

She told TellZim News her goal was to overcome challenges she faces and become a mentor for artists facing the same challenges.

Gumbo said she also wanted to help people with disabilities get recognition in the arts industry.

“I have a vision similar to that of Mtukudzi who built Pakare Paya. I would like to create a centre for disabled upcoming artists where we will motivate and inspire each other and fight for the rights of people with disabilities,” said Gumbo.

She expressed disappointment that people with disabilities are sidelined even in their own spaces and functions for example at the annually-commemorated International Day of the Disabled where she feels few disabled artists are honoured or given a chance to perform.

Gumbo said she hoped that well-wishers will help her so that she could do video-shooting for the new album, buy instruments and get recognition from music promoters.








