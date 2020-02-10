



Cephas Shva and Clayton Shereni





TellZim Reporter

HARARE— TellZim News keeps growing in leaps and bounds earning national recognition for its immense contribution to the nurturing of young talent with one of its interns, Clayton Shereni, winning the 2019 Best Road Safety Student Journalist of the year for the second time in a roll.

Shereni was named the Best Road Safety Student Journalist of the year 2019 at the awards ceremony held in Harare last Friday.

The Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) Media and Cultural Studies student has now won three awards while on his internship becoming the first student journalist at TellZim News to win three accolades.

In February last year, Shereni was named the Best Road Safety Student Journalist of the year 2018 and in December he was adjudged the inaugural Sports Journalist Association (SPOJA) Emerging Male Sports Journalist of the year 2019.

TellZim News editor Passmore Kuzipa said the award is a recognition of the media house’s dedication to student journalism training and also a sign that the media has a role to play in road safety awareness.

“We have proven that we are there to train journalists the best practices and in our efforts we have given a chance to students who come for attachment to learn every aspect of journalism and be nurtured by senior journalists.

“As TellZim News, we have also tried to report more on road safety because we believe news can change road users’ behaviour and by putting pen to paper reporting about safety on our roads, we believe we can help save lives,” said Kuzipa.

TellZim News’ Mwenezi reporter, Cephas Shava was named the third runner up in the Best Road Safety Print Media reporter of the year category which was won by Nkosilathi Sibanda of The Chronicle.

For the award, Shereni was given a shield and also went home with a substantial amount of money with Shava also smiling his way to the bank.

The overall winner of the Road safety 7th edition awards was Tobias Mudzingwa from Capitalk who also won the Best Road Safety Radio Journalist of the year.

The awards ceremony was graced by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa and Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza and other senior government officials.























