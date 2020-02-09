



The smouldering Nissan Caravan









Star Matsongoni

MASVINGO – A 45-year-old jealousy woman allegedly burnt her husband’s Nissan Caravan to ashes after she had suspected him of cheating on her, it has been learnt.

Close sources said in the morning of January 31, Rudo Chakanyuka, who is married to Denfod Mazorodze (39) went to Chitima market for some business.

While at the market, Mazorodze asked his wife for the car keys so that he could charge his cell phone.

Chakanyuka reportedly refused to hand-over the keys and threatened to burn the car as she suspected her husband wanted to communicate with his girlfriend.

She later drove the vehicle alone without her husband’s knowledge and when he called to find out where she was, Chakanyuka boldly answered that she was now at Mucheke Stadium to burn the car.

Mazorodze rushed to the scene and found Chakanyuka standing by as the burning vehicle, with all the doors locked and windows shut.

The vengeful woman then told her husband that she was now going home to burn all his clothes.

The matter was reported to the police and the value of the goods damaged were said to be worthy US$ 6 000.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa encouraged members of the public to find counseling in the event of disputes and to resolve domestic differences peacefully.



