BIKITA – Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) is confident that 2020 will be their year, with many projects nearing completion while many others are being planned.

The Shumbaimwe Clinic project in Ward 11, which was constructed by the local authority in partnership with Bikita Minerals, is one of the major projects that have already been completed.

The project is set to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2020, and will lessen the distance travelled by locals to the nearest health centres.

There is hope for greater portable water provision in the form of bush pumps as well as solar-powered boreholes which are to be drilled in the first quarter of this year in various wards of the district.

Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Chibhi said he was confident that the local authority will be able to complete all outstanding projects within the stipulated timeframe.

“The year 2020 is set to be the year of achieving the results. We want to meet the set targets and provide excellent service to the people of Bikita. I am confident that we will commission a number of projects as well as complete those that are still underway.

“The main focus is on health, education and provision of safe drinking water. In that regard, we are set to commission two more clinics namely Odzi Clinic in Ward 3 under Chief Mabika and Mupamaonde Clinic in Ward 22 under Chief Mukanganwi in the second quarter of 2020,” said Chibhi.

In the education sector the local authority is set to commission a double block at Zindove Primary School in Ward 2 under Chief Mabika and another at Mupakwa Primary in Ward 13 in Mukanganwi area again in the second quarter of the year.

In the third quarter of 2020, Bikita RDC aims to complete more projects including Chibvure Clinic in Nyahunda area, Ward 28.

“Our 2020 budget was approved, and this will now give us room to enforce the tariffs. We want to maximise revenue collection so that we can meet the set targets,” said Chibhi.

He urged ratepayers to pay their dues in time to help the local authority to meet its targets and ensure good service delivery.

“We encourage all our ratepayers to make sure that they pay in time. This helps us to meet the set targets. We want to make sure that we provide quality services to our residents but we can only do that when they play their part,” said Chibhi.

Last year, the local authority won a number of accolades and awards with Chibhi himself being named CEO of the Year for the second year running during the Megafest Local Governance Awards held in Harare.











