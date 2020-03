He also performed some leadership roles in connection with most of his activities. Some might argue that Moses was more than a prophet because of his multiple roles. VonRadd posits that he was a political leader who was made a prophet by later editors. Others, however, argue that these roles arose naturally through the nature of his call and the circumstances under which he exercised his prophetic responsibilities. Furthermore, some scholars do argue that there is so much evidence of intense editorial activity in connection with the OT portrait of Moses, which is idealized and anachronistic (e.g. Numbers 11).