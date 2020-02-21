







Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU— Football fans from the Midlands capital have breathed a sigh of relief after the city fathers here have completed renovations at the Ascot Stadium making is ready for premiership action this season.

City of Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe took a tour at the action ready Ascot Stadium and expressed satisfaction at the job done.

The stadium was registered unfit to host the top flight Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches by the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) last year owing to the dilapidated infrastructure and poor pitch.

The City of Gweru in partnership with TelOne mobilized resources to upgrade the stadium to the Zifa standards and requirements.

Makombe said that he was happy that they have managed to put up all the necessary renovations ta the stadium before the commencement of the season saying the people of Gweru can now enjoy action at a home ground.

“I am happy that we have completed the renovations at the stadium. We want our people to continue watching premier league games here.

“We worked on a number things which Zifa had highlighted. Work was done on the changing rooms, toilets, pitch, repainting of facilities and sinking of boreholes. All these are now in place.

“The boreholes will help us maintain the pitch and also providie water for the players. As you know we were having challenges with water supply to the stadium,” said Makombe.

He said that the renovation process had taken longer than initially projected owing to financial constraints.

“Looking at the current economic challenges the process took time but as a listening council, we saw it fit to assist our residents and maintain the status of our stadium which is home to teams in Division 1 and premier league. The facility also helps us in revenue generation as a local authority,” said Makombe.