







Nyashadzashe Mambure

BIKITA - Many parents have transferred their children from Mukore High due to poor administration and alleged abuse of school funds that are being blamed on school head Admore Makarudze.

The school is reportedly failing to buy critical books and other goods needed for the day-to-day running of the school despite evidence that most of the pupils have paid their fees for this term.

A meeting with parents had to be organised on January 18 where the School Development Committee (SDC) expressed serious dissatisfaction with how the school was being run.

“Makarudze is running down the school. We suspect serious fraud is happening as the school cannot meet most of its basic requirements despite that our children have paid fees. At the meeting, he apologised for failing to account how school the money was used. He hasn’t even paid allowances for teachers who did extra work during the holidays and weekends,” said one parent.

Another parent said people were already organising themselves to petition the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to probe Makarudze’s conduct and remove him from the school.

“The books are not in order and it has been proven. Nobody is happy with the manner the money is being used. Teachers and parents are united in their call for the headmaster to be subjected to stern scrutiny. This has been going on for a long time but things have now come to a dangerous point,” said the parent.

TellZim News was informed that due to many problems at the school and the low morale among teachers, many parents had transferred their children to such schools as Masekai High, Chikwira Secondary and Matezano Satellite Secondary.

When contacted for comment, Makarudze said he was committed to improve administrative issues at the school now that a meeting to iron out misunderstandings had been held.

"I am not in a position to say much concerning that issue. All is now in order and we held a meeting on 18 February and I promised to do things better so that all the issues can be solved amicably," said Makarudze.




