







Tafadzwa Masunda

MASVINGO – Preparations for the Charles Austin Theatre’s 46th anniversary set for March 21 this month are at an advanced stage with various performances from top artists lined up.

The Charles Austin Theater, which was opened on March 06, 1974, has grown in leaps and bounds, and on many occasions proving to be a force to reckon with.

Charles Austin Theatre artistic director Michael Banda said he was pleased that the theatre had stood the test of time.

“We have come so far and we hope we will be here for many more years to come. Forty-six years of existence is not a joke and we have to look back and thank all those who have supported us to be where we are today.

“We are going to have belated birthday celebrations as we have been mobilising resources to make the event as colourful as it can get. We want to make it memorable,” said Banda.

He said there were many activities and entertainment programmes lined up for the day.

“The celebrations will be held at the theatre and we have a lot of activities and entertainment activities lined up. The Charles Austin Theatre will perform a play titled Mari Mari while standup comedy and music will also take centre stage.

“There will be plays from schools while pupils will also take the opportunity to learn more about the arts industry,” said Banda.

He said adults will pay $15 to take part in the celebrations while children will enjoy free entry.