Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Chief Mutema buried

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 / comment : 0




The late Chief Mutema

Knowledge Mhlanga

CHIPINGE – The late Chief Mutema, who died in Harare on February 24, was buried in Mutema village in his Ngaone home area on February 27.

Many people gathered to mourn the long-serving chief who ascended to the throne in October 1995, meaning he ruled for a period of almost 25 years.

The late chief, whose real name was Philemon Sonani Mutema, will be remembered for many good things including being a renowned mathematics teacher at Chikore Secondary School back in the 1970s.

His area of jurisdiction covered 15 of Chipinge district’s 30 wards.

Chief Mutema is survived by one wife, six children, 21 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)