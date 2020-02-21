











The late Chief Mutema





Knowledge Mhlanga





CHIPINGE – The late Chief Mutema, who died in Harare on February 24, was buried in Mutema village in his Ngaone home area on February 27.





Many people gathered to mourn the long-serving chief who ascended to the throne in October 1995, meaning he ruled for a period of almost 25 years.





The late chief, whose real name was Philemon Sonani Mutema, will be remembered for many good things including being a renowned mathematics teacher at Chikore Secondary School back in the 1970s.





His area of jurisdiction covered 15 of Chipinge district’s 30 wards.



