New classroom block under construction at Northwood primary School





Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU- Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) has started the construction of two classroom blocks at Northwood Primary School which has been in a desperate situation where 560 pupils had been learning from one classroom block and two tents.

When TellZim News recently visited the school, construction was in progress and the School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Ostern Mafuwa indicated that he was impressed by the efforts of the council which will bring a facelift on the situation at the school.

“Roofing material has already been acquired and they are now roofing, they are making good progress.

“Bad weather conditions are affecting builders but now they are progressing on to the second block. I commend the professionalism of our CEO and his team as we are witnessing great progress which will go a long way in changing the situation at our school,” said Mafuwa.

Chikomba RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bullen Chiwara said that the council is strained financially but they saw it fit to address the plight at Northwood Primary School.

“We have financial difficulties but we have decided to prioritise and push for the construction of the two classroom blocks at Northwood Primary School.

“The situation there was deplorable and had affected even the grades of pupils so we are doing part,” said Chiwara.

MDC Ward 9 Councillor Christopher Muchenje said he was happy with the gesture by the council adding that the construction of the two blocks will ensure a conducive learning environment.

“I am happy that as council we are making strides to change and shape the future of our society. Since taking into office, the school was my major worry and it is pleasing to see that the pathetic situation at the school is finally being dealt with.

“We just have to deal with elements that politicize development so that our school gets the required help,” said Muchenje.