“As the youth we are not convinced why there is need to amend the constitution. We need power and rights of full representation of young people in parliament. As the youth we also deserve the chance to campaign for political office and not wait for appointments. As for amending the term “removal of President”, if the government really feels it’s a matter that deserves attention, they should actually add similar translations of the term in Shona and Ndebele because if a President is doing his job properly, he will not be removed,” said a youth representative.