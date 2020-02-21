







Tinaani Nyabereka

GWERU - As part of efforts t o decongest the town house, the city council here has opened new administration offices in Mkoba 15 which will see residents cutting costs of travelling to town to pay their bills.

The offices were commissioned by City of Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe at Mkoba 15 Shopping Centre.

Makombe said the offices were going to enable effective service delivery and also decongest the town house where the whole city was queuing to make their bill payments.

“We have opened these new offices so that we decentralize power and authority. Gweru is a big city which cannot be run from one point.

“We have opened these offices so that the people of Mkoba would not have to travel all the way to town just to pay their bills. We have brought convenience to the people and we hope this will encourage them to pay their bills because we are owed in excess of $8 million,” said Makombe.

He said residents failed to settle their bills because it has now become too expensive to travel from Mkoba to town.

“The local transport is charging about $15 to get into town and on would require $30 to come and pay their bills.

“This has caused a lot of people to delay paying their bills because they would find challenges in sourcing transport money. You see a lot of people quarrelling about who should go and pay the bill to town because of the exorbitant transport charges.

“To the people of Mkoba we say come and pay your bills within a walking distance and save money from going to town. This is an ideal situation if resources permit,” said Makombe.

Makombe also commissioned the city council’s first newsletter saying his council was committed to effective communication with residents.