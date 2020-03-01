Select Menu

» » » Covid-19 lockdown: Bikita RDC bans all gatherings

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Monday, March 30, 2020 / comment : 0

Nyika growth point, Bikita district


TellZim Reporter
As part of wider efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the resultant Covid-19 disease it causes, Bikita Rural District Council (RDC) has imposed a mandatory ban on all gatherings in the district.
In a public notice dated March 30, 2019 and signed by Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Chibi, the local authority says the measures are necessary in light of the public health risks faced.
“Following concerns over coronavirus (covid-19) and in compliance with SI77 of 2020, Bikita Rural District Council Finds it necessary to reduce the chances of spreading the infection. To that end, Council has decided to put a blanket ban on gatherings around nightclubs, bars and beerhalls until further notice.
“Such gatherings including religious fellowships, weddings, conferences, workshops should not exceed 50 people,” reads part of the notice.
Council also urges people to practice social distancing and using online platforms to pay their rates.
The country has so far recorded seven confirmed cases of the virus, one of them resulting in death.


