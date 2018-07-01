











Star Matsongoni





MASVINGO - As the country recorded its third case of Covid-19 and one death, the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has ordered all big businesses to avail hand sanitizers and temperature-checking services at their door steps.

Chadzamira said that big corporates which attract huge volumes of people primarily banks, supermarkets and others have to observe the strictest measures of making sure that they nip the coronavirus in the bud.

“We want all big corporates to have hand sanitizers at their entrance as well as thermometers to test people who want to get into their premises.

“This has now become a requirement and no one should be found wanting. We have not yet recorded any positive Covid-19 case in Masvingo and we want to keep it that way,” said Chadzamira.

He warned members of the public to desist from sending false information on social media about the virus, a situation which he says is causing panic.

“People should take this pandemic seriously and stop peddling false information on social media. We do now want people who cause alarm and despondency in the country. The government is working flat out to prevent the spread of this pandemic and president Mnangagwa has since setup a task force to spear head all the initiatives on Covid-19.

“People must support their government during this time by listening and following all they are told. Now is not the time to be hard headed because the virus is already in the country and we have to stop it before it goes out of control.

“We have recorded one death so people need to be responsible and wash their hands regularly,” said Chadzamira.

There was panic on Tuesday, March 24, when a pregnant woman who recently returned from South Africa surrendered herself to the Masvingo Provincial Hospital after developing some Covid-19-like symptoms.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Childcare said that the pregnant woman from Masvingo has been put in isolation awaiting tests.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would also like to report that an adult pregnant woman presented herself at Masvingo Provincial Hospital with a history of dry cough, shortness of breath, chest pains but no fever, she was put under self-isolation at home,” reads the statement.



