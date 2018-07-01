







Cephas Shava

MWENEZI - A daring thief broke into a Mwenezi police officer’s house and got away with a Samsung Galaxy J7 smartphone belonging to one Constable Tatenda Shiri valued at $5 000 and sold it to a fellow villager for $50.

Raphael Chezhara (45) of village 6 Mufula Ranch Tagarika under Chief Chitanga recently appeared before Mwenezi Magistrate Honest Musiiwa facing unlawful entry charge after he allegedly entered a police base and stole constable Shiri’s cell phone.

Chezhara denied the charges and argued that he got possession of Shiri’s cell phone after it was sold to him by someone else.

Argued by prosecutor Willard Chasi it was the State case that sometime in January this year, constable Shiri who was manning the Mufula police base left his Samsung cell phone inside a locked house after he was summoned to Rutenga police post.

Upon his return from Rutenga, Shiri found that his cell phone was missing and his house’s window was opened. Days later it was discovered that Chezhara was the one who had committed the offence.

Investigations revealed that after stealing the cell phone, the accused sold it to another fellow villager for $50 and topped with a Nokia smartphone.

This led to Chezhara’s arrest and the stolen Samsung with a net value of $5 000 was recovered.

The matter was postponed to a later date for continuation of trial.








