Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020



Our team of citizen journalists today took some time to take pictures from their respective places. The pictures give a general understanding of what has been happening on the second down of the Covid-19 Zimbabwe Lockdown.




Chiredzi

Chiredzi



Rutenga growth point, Mwenezi

Rutenga, Mwenezi

A mwenezi stretch of the Masvingo-Beitbridge Rd

Gomba business centre, Masvingo Urban

Gutu Mpandawana

Gutu Mpandawana

Gutu Mpandawana

Neshuro business centre, Mwenezi, after mealie-meal was delivered at a Gain Cash & Carry shop

