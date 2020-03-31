Our team of citizen journalists today took some time to take pictures from their respective places. The pictures give a general understanding of what has been happening on the second down of the Covid-19 Zimbabwe Lockdown.
|Chiredzi
|Chiredzi
|Rutenga growth point, Mwenezi
|Rutenga, Mwenezi
|A mwenezi stretch of the Masvingo-Beitbridge Rd
|Gomba business centre, Masvingo Urban
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Gutu Mpandawana
|Neshuro business centre, Mwenezi, after mealie-meal was delivered at a Gain Cash & Carry shop
No comments