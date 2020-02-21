







Christabel Shumba

ZVISHAVANE - What started as a celebration for FC Platinum’s 25 years of existence and domination on the local football scene turned emotional after the club’s president George Mawere threw a bucket of cold water on supporters by announcing his resignation.

FC Platinum last week celebrated their 25th anniversary at their traditional home ground of Mandava Stadium where hundreds of supporters from the mining town converged to celebrate the success run of the Pure Platinum boys.

All the fanfare grounded to a halt when FC Platinum president Mawere took to the podium where he, much to the surprise of the fans, announced that he was resigning from the post.

Mawere mumbled throughout his speech and tried to pull himself together as he delivered the news which took supporters by surprise.

“We faced a lot of challenges in the period I was the club president. I have done my part and it is time to pass the button to the next person.





“I want to thank our supporters who have stood with us through the happiest of moments as well as our darkest hours. We are here because of the supporters who cheering us on.





“We won and lost together as a team. I am proud to have been a part of this great team,” said Mawere before breaking into tears.





Mawere took over as club president in 2013 and led the club to three successive Premier Soccer League titles from 2017 to 2019.





A new executive has been set up with Fabion Mashingaidze as the club president, Nyasha Gumbo and Evans Mtombeni as the first and second vice presidents respectively.

Garikai Mugova, who is part of the FC Platinum Holdings executive, was delegated to be responsible for the Club's sponsorship and Mathew Sibanda was upgraded to chairperson of FC Platinum Holdings.