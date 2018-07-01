















Stephen Ephraem





CHIPINGE – The European Union (EU) is supporting efforts by the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) to save lives of learners and communities in areas hit by Cyclone I dai and are prone to other natural hazards.

A project called Education in Emergencies- Education Access, Disaster Preparedness and Child Protection (EiE-APP) is being implemented in schools of Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

The project is being driven by a consortium of development partners namely World Vision as lead partner, Plan International and Save the Children.

The partners came up with two teams of members of the Civil Protection Committee at national, provincial and district level who visited the two districts for drills aimed at capacitating learners to use readily-available resources for disaster preparedness.

Consortium leader Dr Tapiwa Muzerengi said the purpose of implementing the project was to inculcate disaster preparedness skills in both teachers and learners.

He said it was a measure to heighten capacity to respond to emergencies so as to reduce the impact of natural disasters.

“As a consortium, we received funding from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) to compliment the Government of Zimbabwe’s bid to protect children from natural disasters, protect children’s rights in emergencies and to ensure that education continuity is guaranteed before, during and after an emergency.

“We are imparting knowledge, exchange information in an interactive way which is simple, lively and easy to remember in children so that they are equipped with life- saving skills in case of any emergency be it floods, gusty winds, lightning you name it,” said Muzerengi.

“Children are getting skills on various issues which include, rescue and relief, communication in emergencies, fire fighting, first aid, physical protection, health matters and hygiene, child protection in emergencies and road safety. People should be able to use readily-available resources at their schools, homes and communities in cases of any emergency. The use of locally-available resources is both affordable and time-saving,” he said.

The drills programme was organi s ed by the Plan International programme area manager Stanley Dawa.

In Chipinge, disaster risk reduction trainings were carried out in Rutengeni, Mbire, Christina, Rusitu Valley, Ndiadzo, Samhutsa, Tanganda, Junction Gate, Foroma, Mapungwana, Chimana, Glassflats, Tuzuka, Nyaututu, Birirano, Chisuma, Matikwa and Rimai Primary School.