







TellZim Reporter

Gutu High School, which one of the oldest mission schools in the country and was recently appointed the district computer centre is continuously improving its infrastructure to match some of the best in the country.

With a well-equipped computer library and about 60 percent of their lower sixth enrolment being science pupils, the school is fast becoming the biggest STEM learning centres in Masvingo province.

This year alone, Gutu High has two of their pupils going abroad to further their studies in robotics, which is a great feat considering the school’s thrust to enhance science education.

Gutu High head Mirirai Mutanda said the school is making deliberate efforts to enhance science education to meet international standards and that is reflected in both enrolment and teacher recruitment.

“We have one of the biggest science labs in the province which is well-equipped and because of that we have a deliberate thrust to teach sciences. We were recently made the district computer centre because of our quest to enhance STEM subjects at our school.

“We have 42 permanent staff members and 11 student teachers and about 90 percent of our teaching staff is comprised of science teachers,” said Mutanda.

The school used to have only one class per each science subject class at A’ level but this year we have two classes per each subject, making over half of their total enrolment science learners.

Gutu High School’s O and A’ Level percentage pass rate has been on a continuous improvement for the past three years, with some of their pupils breaking national records.

The school is also known for representing the district in public speaking and quiz competitions, and in 2019 they came first in the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) quiz tournament.

In 2018 the school won three provincial Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) letter-writing prizes, following stellar performances by three pupils in the competitions.