







Star Matsongoni

MASVINGO - A pregnant mentally-challenged woman commonly known as Saru is in police custody on allegations of murdering a 45-year-old man who allegedly tried to rape her.

Saru is said to have stabbed Ndara Kageze Musitapa twice on the chest on February 28, 2020, at LC Pharmacy along Robert Mugabe Road.

Sources said Musitapa forced himself into Saru’s blankets on the pavement at LC Pharmacy at the New Market Centre Complex.

Musitapa is said to have engaged in a heated argument with Saru at around 22:00hrs with the accused telling him to get out of her blankets.

Musitapa is said to have tried to force himself onto Saru and a fight broke out. Saru is said to have reached out for her knife which she used to stab Musitapa twice on the left side of his chest.

After the fight, Saru went to the complex’s security guard and told him that she had killed a man but was not taken seriously.

Saru then went to alert a Fawcett security guard at N. Richards supermarket who then went with her to confirm her story.

The security guard found the victim dead in Saru’s blankets and a police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula referred all questions to the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be immediately reached for comment.

Saru is said to have given birth less than one year ago and the baby is said to be under the care of the Social Welfare department.












