A male or female in a ‘

marriage (

may sue the third party for adultery

A spouse cannot claim adultery damages from his/her own spouse. This is regarded as suing oneself. Only the third party can be sued.now Marriages Act,. There are two factors that must be proved in an adultery claim. The plaintiff must first prove that defendant was in an adulterous affair with his/her spouse.Plaintiff must also prove on a balance of probabilities that defendant knew of the existence of plaintiff’s a marriage.