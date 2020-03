Persons in detention, either at a police station or at prison, have the right to communicate with and be visited by a relative, lawyer or a medical doctor. A close reading of the constitution suggests that arrested or detained persons are allowed to communicate with and be visited by a. Whether or not Sangomas should be allowed to take with them their Sangoma kits is debatable. If however a church pastor is allowed to take a bible with him, nothing should stop a Sangomas to carry his/her. This right cannot however be exercised willy-nilly. It is subject to administrative discretion of the responsible authorities.