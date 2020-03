parties’ ages, nature of relationship if any, whether a weapon was used and the degree of force or violence used. Using prescribed sentencing guidelines, a court is mandated to rationally and objectively sentence the offender by weighing up mitigating against aggravating factors. It must give full reasons for whatever sentence it imposes.

In determining the sentence to be imposed in each particular case, the court takes into consideration a number of factors depending on the offence committed. For instance ina case of rape, it may consider the