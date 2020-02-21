







Sometimes Mapombi wonders what sin we have committed as a country to deserve this kind of leadership. Does Cde Dambudzo know that he is the President of this country? At first ndaifunga kuti mukuru ari kuwanza mbanje but I later realized that the man is not aware he is the President. ED should start behaving like a true leader or else we kick him out. I do not care if he has pacified the army with the so called garrison shops. Those military boys are not happy because they do not even have enough money to buy from those garrison shops. Mashefu eku army ndiwo ega anongozipigwa twuvafana twuchifamba nemauniform akadambuka magaro. I know vana mukoma vanorova but someone has to man up and tell them the truth.

Mapombi is a woman but she will have to man up and tell vana mukoma that they should tell their boss kuti all civil servants are equal. Kana zvaramba ngavaite iya yavakatamba Mugabe gore riya. Army yemuno I respect it a lot because they are the only ones who did a coup and managed to convince the whole world that it was not a coup but just a military intervention. I salute you vana mukoma and I hope muri kuonawo manyongori ari kuitwa nemukuru wenyu ED and you are our last hope. We have tried Chamisa but it seems kwatakabva ndiko kwatiri kuenda.

There are a lot of people who get very angry and emotional when the name of Chamisa is portrayed in a negative light. Ndima iyi inemakata chinin’ina changu inotoda mushina muhombe. Rest in peace Tongai Dhewa Moyo. Ndima yaremera Chamisa zvino. Nerorists I want you to shut up and listen. I know you may want to be quick to be defensive but nhasi ndinemi. Munongori an extension of Zanu PF but you are too docile to see it. Chamisa wenyu uyu anenge atadza kufamba nechitima ichi. Everyone anongokadherera kaChamisa kacho kkkk.

This is why sometimes I admire mukoma Dambu. Cde Dambu havana mafunnies, he does not let anyone grow a long tail without chopping it off. Cde Dambu establishes his authority and no one dares to challenge him which is why muchiona zvifana zviya vana Matutu and Tsenengamu zvakadzingwa zvakuda kukura musoro. Cde Dambu has a grip on Zanu PF ndosaka muchiona muZanu PF muine discipline. Vana Chiwenga vari kutodawo chitanda chiya but havambouyi vachiti bufu publicly because Cde Dambu havatangiki. Anyone anenge ari in charge of Zanu PF will wield so much power that everyone under them will turn into yes boss zombies. I really miss Dr Morgan Tsvangson. Changa chisingadhererwi chamatama. The house was in order.

Chamisa seems to be struggling to keep the house in order. The people are just doing madiro ajojina pasina anobata shamhu. Who would trust munhu anojairirwa nanaMaboke chaiwo. Heee Maboke is not our mayor heee tinomudzinga heee what what. Mudzinge tione I double dare you. Maboke hakuna kwaari kuenda. Masvingo hautigoni iwe Chamisa. Tinoita zvemusoro wedu kkkkk. Chamisa lacks the shrewdness of a true leader which is why a lot of people are already looking within his ranks for a replacement. How can Chamisa finish two years achingorwa with a mere mayor achitadza kungomudzinga kana achizviti ane power racho? Masvingo yagara ine nharo manje kkkk. Whoever said Masvingo shapes the politics of the country was a true genius. Wezhira wezhara wezhowezha wezheve ane nharo. I heard pakaita chimurenga during Chamisa’s MDC district elections.

Pakadamburana vanhu and some districts had to be aborted mafaction adhumhana. But mamwewo maleaders in MDC haanyari chokwadi. We have seen the MDC die in the hands of people like Chanyau the Masvingo district chair. These guys call for the removal of Zanu PF but ivo they do not want to leave office. MDC has become dormant vana Chanyau vachingofamba vachibhon’a pasina chinoziikanwa. Who in their right mind would follow that drunkard which is why his faction disrupted the district elections. MDC is a party of drunkards only because whenever they are gathered vanege vakangodhakwa vese zvekuti even Chamisa finds it difficult to control his people. Hakuna zvakadaro kuZanu PF which is why ichitonga nesuwo tisina mhosva.

Kudenga kuna Mwari hama dzangu. Jehovah ndiye mufudzi wedu. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. Mthuli angauya with his stupid policies but Jehovah will fight from our side. We may be cursed with Cde Dambu as the President but the Lord will deliver us from evil one of these days. Shuwa dzimwe nyika dziri busy kutaura about coronavirus isu wedu Cde Dambu is busy kutaura about mapete. Mapete here vakomana kkkk haaa we are in trouble. We have not heard our President talk about Coronavirus publicly and here we thought after sweeping in Gutu he would take the opportunity to address the nation and give us an update on the country’s level of preparedness but in his wisdom or lack thereof, he decided to go for mapete.

Are these cockroaches the biggest worry right now nhai iwe Dambu. Mukuru uyu ane problem and he needs serious help. Shuwa a whole President of a country kuudza nyika yese kuti tokusungirai mapete kkkk haaa Dambu ndamutadzawo hangu. Anobvepi mapete mudzimba dzine nzara kudai. Mr President for you own information mapete haagari pane nzara. Nyika ine nzara iyi saka mapete kuno hakuna. Maybe kwenyu kuState House kwamunodya muchirasa ndiko kwaakazara mapete. Munhu wese kuState House kunotsvaga mapete kumba kwaDambu. Maybe tingamusunga tikapedza dambudziko rashupa vana veZimbabwe. If coronavirus hits Zimbabwe today tinopukutwa tese tikapera. Imagine a country where there are only two infectious hospitals. Kana Mapombi akarohwa necorona yake kuno kuChitima I have to be rushed to Harare just imagine. Mwari ndiye arikungotichengeta chete apa otherwise our days are numbered. I hope South Africa will be able to contain their cases otherwise we are next.

Now is not the time to talk about mapete Cde President. Shuwa mungakwira ndege kuuya kuzotaura about mapete kwaGutu? Who voted for Zanu PF please show by raising your hands? Is this what you voted for? I am sure kana mose makavhotera Zanu PF muine any decency at all you should apologize to the nation. This is what you have forsaken us to for the next five years. Kusatonyara murume mukuru kutaura about mapete iko kuine coronavirus. A true leader should address nation on the county’s state of preparedness regarding the notorious coronavirus.

I heard there is a man from Thailand who ran away from Wilkins hospital achitya to be tested of coronavirus. I hope that Thailand national ran to the state house. Maybe ikatangira ikoko vanoona kuti zvemapete hazvina kana basa. Whoever arikupa Cde Dambu mbanje please slowdown a little bit. We cannot have a President who is high all the time who will be living in a world of his own. Munhu akarohwa nemandudu anenge akuona mapete itori coronavirus kkkk. Nyika yese yakutya mapete kkkk. I suspect chimuchinda chiya chinonzi Energy Mutodi ndicho chiri kutsvagira ED energy yaari kushandisa kutaura marabishi atiri kunzwa aya.

From the mapete issue, Cde Dambu went on to talk about a mortuary and praised it like it was a mega project. He described the mortuary like he was describing a refrigerator. And to make matters worse, he suggested the stupidest thing ever of paying the first people to be put in that mortuary. This man wants us to die for real. His fascination with mortuaries when the economy is dying is worrying. Does he want us all to die and fill those mortuaries? Instead of building infectious hospitals for coronavirus he is building mortuaries and talking about mapete. Shame on you. I have said enough regai ndinokanga hangu maputi angu for lunch. VP Chiwenga kuChina hakuchaendekizve kkkk. Mukaenda you will stay there and munowana chair yagara mumwe. You guys are just looters. How come no one is getting sick these days? Dai kusina coronavirus tingadai takaneta nekunzwa kuti Chiwenga ava China but now he is here. Coronavirus dai yaramba iriko, our leaders will stay at home. Mboko imboko.







