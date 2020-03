From the mapete issue, Cde Dambu went on to talk about a mortuary and praised it like it was a mega project. He described the mortuary like he was describing a refrigerator. And to make matters worse, he suggested the stupidest thing ever of paying the first people to be put in that mortuary. This man wants us to die for real. His fascination with mortuaries when the economy is dying is worrying. Does he want us all to die and fill those mortuaries? Instead of building infectious hospitals for coronavirus he is building mortuaries and talking about mapete. Shame on you. I have said enough regai ndinokanga hangu maputi angu for lunch. VP Chiwenga kuChina hakuchaendekizve kkkk. Mukaenda you will stay there and munowana chair yagara mumwe. You guys are just looters. How come no one is getting sick these days? Dai kusina coronavirus tingadai takaneta nekunzwa kuti Chiwenga ava China but now he is here. Coronavirus dai yaramba iriko, our leaders will stay at home. Mboko imboko.