











Triader Chipunza





MASVINGO - Makanaka High School recently took its history class on an educational tour of the Great Zimbabwe monuments to help familiarise them to an important symbol of the country’s cultural heritage.

The school, which is situated in Victoria Ranch, organised the tour also as part of efforts to promote visual learning.

The History and Heritage class was led by its teacher Tinotenda Muvhimi who said that it was important for pupils to see the actual sites where historical states existed.

He said such tours were important to help children gain a better understanding and appreciation of the subject.

“When pupils are taught about the Great Zimbabwe State, some think that it’s just a folk tale so bringing pupils to see for themselves will help them understand and appreciate an important aspect of their own history.

“At Makanaka High School we believe in a hands-on approach towards education, and we are privileged that we are close to some of the most iconic heritage sites in the country. We therefore have to go beyond teaching about them but going to see them.

“In such fields as History and Heritage, visual learning is vital as most of the things that we teach existed in the past yet the remains visible signs of the existence of those things. The Great Zimbabwe national monuments bear evidence to the existence of a powerful kingdom many centuries ago,” said Muvhimi.

He said the school hoped to keep on exposing its pupils to other places of historical significance around the country.



