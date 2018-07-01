Dr Magwiro





Elliot Jinjika

CHIVHU - With the health situation in Chikomba and the country continuing to deteriorate, people who attended the commissioning of equipment bought by Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) took to task the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro over the deplorable state of health facilities in the district.

Mangwiro, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikomba West constituency, showed up on the event after a long absence attributed to ill- health.

His re-appearance gave residents the long awaited opportunity to air their grievances but on several occasions during the event, the District Development Coordinator (DDC) and the minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Aplonia Munzverengwi came to his rescue.

“Minister, things are not well here. Women are dying during labor because Chivhu hospital is ill equipped.

“We are referred to very far places yet we don’t have the money but we have a big health institution at our doorsteps which is not helping.

“This is so pathetic, what are our leaders doing, our MP is the deputy minister of health but here we are dying,” said one resident.

Another resident said that they were blessed to have a deputy minister of health but there is nothing on the ground to show that they have a representative at such high level in government.

“We have no equipment, no functioning mortuary the whole district, no theatre and people have to go to Masvingo and Murambinda whilst Chivhu is here.

“Solar panels were donated to power Chivhu hospital and other local hospitals but still we are facing power challenges.

“We have our MP who is the deputy minister of health and that should be our advantage especially Chikomba district,” said another resident.

Mangwiro could not respond to the grievances but minister Munzverengwi implored the responsible authorities in Chikomba to write down their problems so that she will present them straight to the minister of health on behalf of the district as the person responsible for the state of affairs in the province.

“Let this be noted down and I will take all these issues straight to the Minister. We don’t want to appear as if our deputy minister is taking advantage of his position to improve his home area at the expense of the whole country,” said Munzverengwi.















