







Virginia Njovo

MASVINGO – The City of Masvingo in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care has designated Rujeko Clinic as the quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients.

Masvingo acting director in the Department of Environmental Health, Ngonidzashe Mapamula, said the resolution came after the council and the ministry of health saw it fit to come up with an isolated centre designated for Covid-19.

He said they could not set up the isolation centre to Masvingo Provincial Hospital as many people anticipated because of the complexity of patients there.

“Rujeko Clinic has been affected by rains, it has not been fully functioning so we decided to make it our isolation centre, we have so far equipped with it with 10 beds and we are working to make sure that it is well equipped,” said Mapamula.

However, residents raised concerns over their safety in the high density residential area if cases of coronavirus are taken to Rujeko clinic which is in their midst.

Mapamula however said they were safe as the disease was not airborne and people could not be affected by merely passing by the clinic and said security measures will be put in place to make sure that no patients escape.

“Rujeko residents will be safe since the disease is not airborne, measures will also be put in place to ensure security so that patients won’t escape and wander into the location.

“The ministry of health has availed 10 kits to be used by staff at Rujeko Clinic and one has been used for training,” said Mapamula.

Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamu said there were only eight beds at the quarantine centre and said they were in a process of acquiring linen for the beds.

"We have eight beds so far at Rujeko Clinic and we are in a process of acquiring linen and other essentials. We are going to do public awareness campaigns to make sure that people have knowledge on Covid-19," said Shamu








