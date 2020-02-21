







Julius Chimombe





TellZim Reporter





MASVINGO - The Magistrates’s Court recently cleared the accounting officer in the Masvingo provincial Registrar General (RG)’s office, Julius Chimombe of raping and indecently assaulting a subordinate.

Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga acquitted Chimombe after the State and complainant failed to convince the court that the alleged offences were indeed committed.

The complainant in the case was Listen Tauyanago, a processing officer who also worked at the Masvingo passport office but has since been transferred to Mashava.

Tauyanago (37) alleged that Chimombe raped and indecently touched her on two separate occasions back in 2017.

At the close of the trial, the State – which was led by Liberty Hove – had failed to furnish the court with actual dates on which the alleged rape and act of indecent assult took place.

The State had called many people who work at the passport office, including registrar Lazarus Mahuni to testify as witnesses.

The State had claimed that Tauyanago failed to report the case on time fearing for her job and the collapse of her marriage.

Some sources privy to the case, however, said the case was a hatchet job emanating from acrimonious work-place politics and petty jealousy.

Chimombe was represented by Charles Ndlovu of Ndlovu and Hwacha.















