







Mark Chavunduka

Three armed robbers last week pounced on a Beitbridge bound MB Transport bus from Harare robbing 13 passengers of their cash and smartphones just after the Lutumba tollgate.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying that bus operators should ensure maximum safety of the passengers.

“A Beitbridge bound MB Transport bus was on February 22 robbed by three armed man just after the Lutumba tollgate.

“The robbers took money and smartphones from the passengers. About R17 500, US$4 700 and RTGS$480 in cash was taken from the 13 passengers on board including their smartphones.

“We urge bus operators to ensure maximum safety of their passengers. Passenger verification is advised before boarding because robbers as was in this case will just board like normal customers but with an evil agenda,” said Ass Com Nyathi.

It is said that the robbers boarded the MB Transport bus at Harare’s Mbudzi roundabout as normal passengers only to produce guns before ordering all the passengers to produce cash and other valuables.

Ass Com Nyathi said that the police were still carrying out investigations and called on anyone with information which may assist with investigations to come forward.

Armed robberies in the country have recently taken a huge surge owing to the crippling economic crisis which has rendered the majority unemployed with those employed struggling to make ends meet.

Most armed robberies have recently been perpetuated against money changers who possess huge amounts of cash in both local currency and forex.







