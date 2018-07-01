











MWENEZI - A 12-year epileptic old boy who has been wandering around Rutenga growth point sleeping in the open for many months was a few weeks ago reportedly sodomised by a mentally-challenged man, TellZim News has learnt.

The minor, who cannot be named now for ethical reasons, was allegedly sodomised by the man who also cannot be named at this moment.

The suspect was arrested a few weeks ago for assault and was remanded in custody after the magistrate court ordered that he be examined by two doctors to ascertain his mental capability before trial.

Though no docket has been opened at the police station, the minor confided to TellZim News that he was indeed sodomised. The boy also believed that his alleged abuser had been arrested in connection with the matter although the arrest, in actual fact, was in connection with the assault case.

“Zvakaitika. Akandiitira uko kumagaraji muchimota chakafa, akangoita musi mumwe chete asi akatosungwa nenyaya yacho iyoyo [The sodomy act indeed occurred once and it happened in the garage area inside a car wreckage. He was arrested for it,” the minor confidently said, unaware that the accused was arrested over an unrelated case.

TellZim News is informed that the boy was previously cared for by the Mwenezi district’s Social Welfare department.

Mwenezi Ward 18 Councillor Albert Mashiri said he was concerned with the minor’s vulnerability and was looking at how he could best be assisted.

“He is very vulnerable and prone to abuse. He is scared all over his body due to his medical condition. I once engaged some stakeholders including child care workers and the district Social Welfare about minor. A place was found for him but he resurfaced and found his way into the growth point. My efforts to have him taken back into care did not materialise,” said Mashiri.

