Engelbert Chimbwari





Following impressive passes in the 2019 ‘O’ level science examinations, Mpandawana High has introduced sciences at ‘A’ level this term as a way of developing the school’s huge potential in that field.Many outstanding pupils who sat for their Zimsec ‘O’ level in 2019 had As in science subjects, opening up the possibility of introducing sciences at ‘A’ level.Mpandawana High head, Engelbert Chimbwari said the pass rate in ‘O’ level had served to encourage them to explore the feasibility of taking the field a grade higher.He said the introduction of sciences will help pupils who want to further pursue their studies in sciences closer home.“We have opened up an opportunity for local children who are gifted in sciences to pursue their studies closer home in an environment that’s familiar to them. This will surely help many to avoid the hassles of trying to find ‘A’ level placement elsewhere,” said Chimbwari.He added on that the school had produced a number of professionals but had no doctors and engineers owing to the absence of sciences in the previous years.“We have the capacity here. We have not produced doctors and other science-leaning professionals here because we did not have sciences at ‘A’ level so this is our chance to prove what we are capable of doing,” said Chimbwari.He said the school was using the junior lab for the science classes at the moment but will move to the state-of-the-art lab whose construction will soon be completed.Chimbwari praised the hard work by his teachers and pupils, describing them as members of a dedicated team with the best interest of Mpandawana High School at heart.The school recorded a clean 96.2 percent pass rate in the 2019 ‘A’ level examinations and 54.4 percent at ‘O’ level.The school enrolment stands at 1 340 pupils that are taken care of by 41 staff members.