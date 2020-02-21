Some of the products marketed by Nurtwell

















Staff Reporter

MASVINGO - Nurtwell Investments, the distributors of Itel products, have opened a shop in Masvingo giving technology junkies a wide range of choices to choose from.

Nurtwell Investments is housed at the Masvingo Trade Centre in the first floor.

The shop offers a wide range of Itel, Tecno, Kgtel and Infinix smartphones. The shop is inclusive and can accommodate customers from all backgrounds. Those with deep pockets have a wide range to choose from and those with low budgets have a range to choose from a well.

Run by a youthful entrepreneur James Poshai, Nurtwell Investments has become the go to shop if one wants to satiate their appetites and desires for technological gadgets.

They also provide wrist watches for both sexes, laptops, bond paper, cell phone accessories among others.

Poshai said he decided to open the shop and sell the phones at a cheaper price for a quick return and make sure that every person can afford a phone which has turned out to be a basic commodity.

“The economic situation is not sparing anyone, we are all suffering but people need cell phones for communication, so to make sure that everyone afford a phone.

“We sell a wide range of cell phones from the simplest to the sophisticated ones, we have reasonable the prices which guarantee consumer satisfaction.

“We have realised that in business it’s not all about making huge profits at the expense of others and profits are not made from overcharging while the stock remains,” said Poshai

The shop also sell HP laptops and printers, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, rechargeable bulbs, torches, solar lamps and adaptors.












