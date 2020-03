Chivhu man demands back US$400 extorted from him by police File picture Elliot Jinjika CHIVHU - Four members of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) here have found thems...

ED Gutu visit – Zinara loses thousands in one day ...as motorists use Mnangagwa rally as password for tollgate free entry Brighton Chiseva MASVINGO – President Emmerson Mnangagwa...

Chaos at Mukore High as parents attack school head over corruption Nyashadzashe Mambure BIKITA - Many parents have transferred their children from Mukore High due to poor administration and alleged a...

Sikhala slaps Mnangagwa with US$50 million lawsuit Upenyu Chaota The MDC national vice chairperson and Zengeza West Member of Parliament (MP) Job Sikhala, who on Valentine’s Day was a...

Women’s rights lawyer Chivasa attacks Women’s Quota Lucy Chivasa Star Matsongoni MASVINGO - A prominent women’s rights lawyer has criticised government’s move to extend the life of...

ZCC Mbungo worker steals 50kg copper wires Progress Chaya A senior mechanic at Mutendi Mission recently appeared before Masvingo magistrate Candice Kasere and was slapped with...

Suspended Gweru Town Clerk’s US$176 000 car delivered Suspended Gweru TC Gwatipedza's new wheels …residents threaten demonstration Tinaani Nyabereka GWERU - The under ...

Masvingo lawyer drags ZEC, Econet to court over ED sms Upenyu Chaota More drama continues to unfold from the alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa bulk text messages sent to many people acros...

Let’s worry about cockroaches, not coronavirus! Sometimes Mapombi wonders what sin we have committed as a country to deserve this kind of leadership. Does Cde Dambudzo know that he ...