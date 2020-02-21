







Mark Chavunduka

GWERU – Three people from Village 3 Chakastad recently died while four others were treated and discharged from Driefontein Hospital after eating poisonous mushrooms for supper.

The three deceased; Nyengeterai Mangena (27), Anopa Mangena (16), Sarah Mangena (64) and four survivors; Asina Mangena (10), Nasily (7), Nataly (7) and Clive Mangena (15) were all members of the same family.

Sarah was mother to Nyengeterai and Anopa.

Midlands police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident and urged people to consume mushroom only when they are very sure it is not poisonous.

“To avoid taking poisonous mushroom, we encourage people to confirm first with others especially those who are experts on mushrooms,” said Mukwende.

Sources said on February 09, Nyengeterai brought home mushroom from the bush which she then prepared for supper.

The following morning, the whole family was complaining of stomach pains and they were rushed to Driefontein Hospital for treatment.

On February 13, Nyengeterai passed away, followed by Anna who died on February 15, and Sarah on February 16.

The other four were discharged from hospital February 16.











