I knew legalizing mbanje was a bad idea and now see the results. The whole country is losing it. At first I thought Dambudzo was the only high person around but I can see the wave is hereditary and the not so wise Finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has joined the band wagon. I think the grade which Mthuli is taking is stronger than that taken by ED and his deputies. Mthuli haasi kana kmboona kuti what is going on in this country. Does the guy even stay in Zimbabwe? I hear Mthuli is based in Switzerland but only works in Zimbabwe. His family is there and he knows whatever he does will not affect his family because the government of Switzerland is doing a good job mhuri yake ichituhwina mumutambarakede. Quit whatever you are smoking Cde Mthuli before it is too late. Mthuli does not even see that the economy has refused his bond notes but he keeps believing in his optical illusions. Where in the history of the world have you ever heard a country where grown man a put together to form a roller meal committee kkkk. Mthuli siyana nembnanje iwe. The guy does not run out of ideas though. He pulled another trick from his sleeves this time sinking a bit lower by introducing roller meal coupons kkkk seka hako Mapombi Adonha. The Professor is under the influence I tell you that. I can bet my last rotten banana that Mthuli is high all the time which is why he comes up with nonsensical policies. The man is useless and makes me miss Chinamasa. I know that when presented with two foolish people you don’t have to choose benzi riri nani because ese mapenzi but Chinamasa was a better useless man kkkk.