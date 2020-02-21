







But what is wrong with MDC MPs chokwadi. How can they accuse honorable member Vice President and Retired Genari Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga of bringing the notorious coronavirus to Zimbabwe. Imi vanhu veMDC siyanai naChiwenga wangu. Kana akauya necoronavirus hamuoni the good side of it sei kkkk. Handiti Chiwenga necoronavirus yake they are always behind closed doors with our tormentors saka zvichapomerana ikoko nyika yese igopembera semazuva akabviswa Uncle Bob. I am not saying Chiwenga has coronavirus get me right people because I do not want the Generari to come down here at Chitima market to hunt me down. It is the MDC MPs who accused our dearly beloved Chiwenga of such. Unless if you are saying coronavirus inoita kuti munhu adongorera muguva angoita a miraculous recovery otoita chigwindiri then Chiwenga is guilty kkkk. Nothing is imposible with those Chinese. They are too clever. Tinoti vaitirapira mukuru wedu izvo waitomuzadza zvavo coronavirus yacho wachida zvitapurirane kutop ikoko. Kana zvikadaro haiwa tingati Ebenezzer China matigonera kkkk.

Hameno kana paine arikuonawo zvandiri kuona mazuvano. The Generari is no longer going to China dzinoya kufa wena kkkk. No one in Zanu PF is going kuChina nekuda kwecoronavirus. Dai yaramba iriko corona iyi because our poor country will be saved of millions of dollars. Tanga taneta nekungonzwa kuti nhingi nanhingi waenda kunorapwa kuChina chero wachinzwa mudumbu nekurakasha mari dzenyika. Haungatadzi kurwara nemadyiro anoita varume vaya. They have big bellies, nematehwe kwawo anowana everything and they drive beautiful cars which makes Mapombi wonder if these people have any decency in them at all. Hapana kana nyadzi pane machinda nemadzimai aya. Ukangoda kusimudza musoro kuti manyanya kuba unodzingwa kkkk. Matutu and Tsenengamu ikozvino zvakungoukura zviri panze after wabata miswe yevakuru. But thanks to coronavirus our leaders have managed to stay in the country for longer vasina kumbobuda zviisna direction. I hear Chiwenga dzakungoenda hadzo paJoni apo kunoitwa checkup instead of China. Saka kana Joni ichizvigona munoenderei China nhai imi vanhu. Chenyu kungoda kupedza mari yenyika nezvinhu zvisina basa. Mwari ndiye anoziva.

Chokwadi under the ‘new dispensation’ tichadzidza zvakawanda. I don’t know if there someone else out there who is seeing what I am seeing. ED and his goons have successfully surpassed Mugabe’s destructive 37 years in just 2 years. This is the worst case that has befallen this county. Kutonga nyika kusvika Kariba yapera mvura, upfu hwapera in the shops, petrol yashaikwa, zero electricity, hospitals run out of drugs and doctors, more mad people on the streets including isu vana Mapombi takungoita semipengo nekuda kwenhamo. New dispensation yandirwadza iyi ini hama dzangu. I don’t know in the history of our country if there ever was a time when Kariba ran out of water. This should give a signal to Dambudzo and his team that varikumhepo are not happy. When things are not good vadzimu vanotsamwa and mvura hainayi. Chero mukakomba vanhu kuti murove hazvifambi. I had hope in the man of God out there but recent developments have shown that it is all a joke. But muchinda uya anozviti prophet passion dzakanatsa kuti kwesere here or dzakatamba nepwere dzikashaya akadzora. It’s one thing to play uchipusisa vanhu vachibvumawo kupisiswa but it’s another when you take the Kingdom of Heaven for a ride. Wakatnga uchiti twabam tikakureg vamwe ndivo vakanakidzwa nazvo but ikozvino wakuita ndokutsotsonya mahumba mahumba mabeer malacto ako ayo kwakufarisa manje. This country needs serious people not these jokes. I am beginning to think that this fake prophet is on Zanu PF pay roll because he is doing a good job to divide people’s attention form real pressing issues.

I knew legalizing mbanje was a bad idea and now see the results. The whole country is losing it. At first I thought Dambudzo was the only high person around but I can see the wave is hereditary and the not so wise Finance minister Prof Mthuli Ncube has joined the band wagon. I think the grade which Mthuli is taking is stronger than that taken by ED and his deputies. Mthuli haasi kana kmboona kuti what is going on in this country. Does the guy even stay in Zimbabwe? I hear Mthuli is based in Switzerland but only works in Zimbabwe. His family is there and he knows whatever he does will not affect his family because the government of Switzerland is doing a good job mhuri yake ichituhwina mumutambarakede. Quit whatever you are smoking Cde Mthuli before it is too late. Mthuli does not even see that the economy has refused his bond notes but he keeps believing in his optical illusions. Where in the history of the world have you ever heard a country where grown man a put together to form a roller meal committee kkkk. Mthuli siyana nembnanje iwe. The guy does not run out of ideas though. He pulled another trick from his sleeves this time sinking a bit lower by introducing roller meal coupons kkkk seka hako Mapombi Adonha. The Professor is under the influence I tell you that. I can bet my last rotten banana that Mthuli is high all the time which is why he comes up with nonsensical policies. The man is useless and makes me miss Chinamasa. I know that when presented with two foolish people you don’t have to choose benzi riri nani because ese mapenzi but Chinamasa was a better useless man kkkk.

Prof Mthuli never disappoints kkkk. This time he comes up with this brilliant idea that fuel dealers with free funds can now sell the commodity in forex. Ndiani anotenga with forex nhai iwe Mthuli. You say that Zimbabwe is not a multi-currency economy so what are you trying to achieve. At the end of the day fuel will never be available in the useless local currency. Are you re-dollarizing in disguise? How will a civil servant whom you are refusing to pay in US dollar buy that fuel when his salary in bond notes is a shame against real money. Mukoma Mthuli ndinokukumbirai nemweya waMwari kuti dai mamboita sober first before coming up with these stupid policies. Once you say fuel should be sold in US dollars it means everything else will follow suit. The economy is already using the US dollar anyway but chipai vashndi mari chaiyo chaiyo intenga kwete mabond please. Zvimwe zvinhu ita uchibvunzawo Cde Chiduwa uyo I am sure he will give you some sound advice kwete zvako zvekupenga izvo. Where are your parents nhai Mthuli? Shuwa akabereka benzi haana mufaro. I wish to see the people who gave birth to this and have a one on one discussion timboona kuti dambudzo racho rakabva nepapi. Many people should be inspired to take up professorship but I have come to the realization that most professors are fools. Look at Madhuku kana uchiti ndonyepa. Even misoro inobva yachinja shape once one becomes a professor. Madhuku ndakakura naye ini musoro wake wazoita banga akuita zvehu professor and he has never been the same again. Look at Jonso kkkkk I won’t say anything on this one but just picture him and those are the effects of professorship.