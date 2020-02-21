Prof Maravanyika





MASVINGO– Reformed Church University (RCU) vice chancellor Professor Obert Maravanyika has added another feather to his cap following his appointment as a new fellow of the Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences (ZAS) recently.

Maravanyika was appointed alongside National University of Science and Technology (Nust) vice chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo, University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ) vice chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo, Bindura University of Science Education (Buse) pro-vice chancellor Professor Wilson Parawira, Dean of Science Maud Mucheweti of UZ, Lupane State University (LSU) vice chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa and vice chancellor for Midlands State University (MSU) Professor Victor Muzvindizwa.

Maravanyika was appointed in special recognition to the work he is doing in the social sciences and education.

On his part he said he was happy with the recognition saying it was an honour to be recognised for the hard work he has done towards the improvement of education in Zimbabwe.

“I am happy with the appointment, this shows that we are doing good work that people appreciate. I am happy to be among the top scholars in the country,” said Prof Maravanyika

He said he started his work in the social sciences and humanities in the 1980’s soon after independence.

To be a fellow with ZAS one has to be among the top scholars in the country.

He is the only professor to have led two universities namely Masvingo State University now Great Zimbabwe University and now running the RCU as vice chancellor.

Maravanyika wrote a number of publications in his area and has wrote a paper on the education policy in Zimbabwe which is now a reference document.

He also led the project that led to the formation of the Better Schools Programme in Zimbabwe (BSPZ) which most districts have a centre of and Maravanyika said it was one of his major contributions in education in Zimbabwe that led to his recognition.

































