Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Rugeje appointed acting Chief Charamba

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 / comment : 0


Engelbert Rugeje

Virginia Njovo
BIKITA - Zanu PF politburo member and former national political commissariat, Rtd Lt Gen Engelbert Rugeje was recently appointed acting Chief Charamba to preside of over family and chieftainship affairs until a new substantive chief is selected.
In a telephone interview with TellZim News, Rugeje said he was appointed to the role in line with the Moyo yeVaDuma tradition called Sarapavana which literally means stay behind and take care of the children.
“The families of the Charamba clan sat down and agreed to give me the duty since I am the eldest surviving son of the late chief. In line with our traditional customs, I will act in that capacity for two years until a substantive chief is selected to take over,” said Rugeje.
He said he will not be eligible to become substantive chief himself since tradition demands that the throne must rotate among all the houses of the Charamba clan.
“The substantive chief will this time around come from the Madzivire family. There are a total of five families that make up the clan. It has to be rotated among all the families,” said Rugeje.
Other families in the Charamba clan include Marecha, from which Rugeje is descended, and Siyei.
The late Chief Charamba, real name Timothy Charamba, died in July 2019 aged 99 years.



Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)