Select Menu

Top News

Politics

Local News

Education

Crime and Courts

Business News

Entertainment

» » Sandon Academy gifts best 'A' Level pupil with car

Posted by: TellZim News Posted date: Saturday, March 07, 2020 / comment : 0

Sandon Academy


Christian Kwaramba
GUTU- Sandon Academy has raised the stakes higher above any institution in Masvingo province after handing over car keys to its best 2019 A Level student who attained 20 points from four subjects.
The 19-year-old Tinotenda Chidume was given car keys to a Toyota Passo during the top achievers awards ceremony held last week at the school.
Sandon Academy principal Dr Thokozile Mupundu told TellZim News that they saw it fit to reward their top achievers in a bigger and better way.
“Our pass rate for this year was 100 percent for A Level and 96 percent for O Level and we saw it appropriate to hold the awards ceremony in a bigger and better way.
“The grand prize was a car and we hope this will inspire other pupils to study harder so that they will be in the same position as that of Chidume,” said Dr Mupundu.
Chidume who was over the moon with excitement said that hard work always pays and it was possible for every pupil at Sandon to set their target on the grand prize in future.
“The secret is in studying harder each day. You do not have to stop when it hurts but you have to stop when you are done.
“I never thought I would be given this big of a prize but I was honoured with a car. I am so happy and this can happen again to any pupil who studies hard and put the name of the school on the map,” said Chidume.


Tagged with:

About TellZim News

TellZim News; Keeping it Real...Committed to Tell Zimbabwe. No 39/40 Hellet Street, Masvingo. Call us on +263 39 262 401 email us on: editor@tell.co.zw
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2018 Tell Zimbabwe | 39/40 Hellet Street Masvingo | (Website Designed By: Magical Web Services +263 772 478 994)