Sandon Academy





Christian Kwaramba

GUTU- Sandon Academy has raised the stakes higher above any institution in Masvingo province after handing over car keys to its best 2019 A Level student who attained 20 points from four subjects.

The 19-year-old Tinotenda Chidume was given car keys to a Toyota Passo during the top achievers awards ceremony held last week at the school.

Sandon Academy principal Dr Thokozile Mupundu told TellZim News that they saw it fit to reward their top achievers in a bigger and better way.

“Our pass rate for this year was 100 percent for A Level and 96 percent for O Level and we saw it appropriate to hold the awards ceremony in a bigger and better way.

“The grand prize was a car and we hope this will inspire other pupils to study harder so that they will be in the same position as that of Chidume,” said Dr Mupundu.

Chidume who was over the moon with excitement said that hard work always pays and it was possible for every pupil at Sandon to set their target on the grand prize in future.

“The secret is in studying harder each day. You do not have to stop when it hurts but you have to stop when you are done.

“I never thought I would be given this big of a prize but I was honoured with a car. I am so happy and this can happen again to any pupil who studies hard and put the name of the school on the map,” said Chidume.



