The solar-powered borehole





Virginia Njovo





CHIVI – Villagers in some areas in Ward 6 close to Mhandamabwe business centre now have a solar-powered borehole from where they can draw water for home and agricultural use.

The borehole was installed by Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson Godfrey Mukungunugwa using his own personal financial resources but with some logistical support from the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira.

The borehole is situated at a farm owned by the Hwarare family who donated a big portion of the land to a consortium of 30 families that are now beginning to till the land in preparation for planting vegetables.

The borehole is made-up of a 0.5 horsepower submersible pump which is powered by 2x80 watts solar panels that produce 24 volts of electrical energy.

The pump takes some 30 minutes to fill up a 5 000-litre water storage tank situated close by, while a tap installed even closer-by is also fed by the pump.

Speaking during the commissioning of the borehole, Chadzamira said he was pleased that leaders were becoming more and more responsive to the needs of their communities.

“It has been said that he who gives you water, gives you life. This is a dry but potentially-rich place which needs to be capacitated. Government needs all leaders; be they MPs or councillors, to take the lead in finding solutions to challenges that affect their people. I am glad that Cllr Mukungunugwa has done something tangible for his people and it will not end there as he has assured us,” said Chadzamira.

He also said his office was open for all people who had ideas on how to improve lives in communities where they lived.

“It should now be about development, not politics. We are past elections and we must now work together. My office is open for those who want to make a difference. We don’t want a culture of back-biting and demoralizing those who make an effort. This is President Mnangagwa’s vision, and we must support him,” said Chadzamira.

In his own remarks, Mukungunugwa said he had identified many other places that will soon have their own boreholes.

“This will definitely not end here. There are other places in the wards that I want to help with easier access to clean water to drink. The ultimate goal is to make sure that there is potable water at every 500 metre-distance in our district. I appreciate the support from the office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs,” said Mukungunugwa.

The event was attended by many MPs including Mathias Tongofa of Chivi North, Farai Musikavanhu of Chiredzi West and Claudious Maronge of Masvingo South.

Other prominent people who attended include Chivi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Innocent Matingwina, Chivi RDC CEO Tariro Matavire and his Masvingo Rural counterpart Martin Mubviro.



