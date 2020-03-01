Ticha Muzavazi









Moses Ziyambi





A Harare-based special needs teacher has made a name for himself after he was shortlisted for the 2020 Global Teacher Prize.





Trust Mutekwa, who works mostly with visually-impaired children at St Giles’ Special School, was selected from over 12 000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries of the world.





The US$1 million-award Global Teacher Prize was instituted in 2014 by the Varkey Foundation which works closely with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).





It is presented annually to an exceptional teacher who would have been found to be making an outstanding contribution to the profession and the wider community.





Reacting to the announcement, Mutekwa, who is better known as Ticha Muzavazi to his legion of friends and followers on social media, said he was humbled by the recognition.





“Global Teacher Smile, celebrating something, and the something is my place in the Top 50 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020. It's so real that Congratulations to my new global ticha family, thankful to all my ticha sources of inspiration.

#TeachersMatter and, I will always share about my ticha contribution.to my new global ticha family, thankful to all my ticha sources of inspiration. #GTP2020 ,” wrote Mutekwa on Facebook.

With a soft spot for people with visual impairment, Mutekwa has touched the lives of many people and continues to make a huge difference through his work.

He is an accomplished poet and author with contributions in three anthologies studied at ‘O’ and ‘A’ level from 2011 to 2016.

Mutekwa, who is originally from Gutu district, introduced computer classes for his blind students at St. Giles’ and has shared his achievements and success stories with other teachers through several workshops organised by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Through his ‘Computer Skills for Every Blind Child’ campaign, Mutekwa aims to mobilise resources to enable children with visual impairment to be proud owners of laptops tailored to suit their special requirements.

When he arrived at St. Giles, he established an arts department to teach visually-impaired and physically-handicapped students how to play such musical instruments as mbira, which happens to be his favourite.

Mutekwa worked with hearing-impaired students in arts and crafts, and he also facilitated the production of a musical album with his students; earning themselves spots at such esteemed platforms HIFA and the World Children’s Festival.



