Shakashe Primary School





Ruvarashe Chichera

At least 145 bags of maize which came through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for the school feeding programme at Shakashe Primary has disappeared with no clear explanation from the school authorities, TellZim News can report.

It is alleged that the school authorities including the school head and School Development Committee (SDC) were overseeing the feeding programme.

Sources who spoke to TellZim News alleged that the school head was responsible and is better positioned to give answers about what really happened.

“School authorities are responsible for everyuthing which comes in and goes out of the school. He (school head Alexander Mashenjere) oversees all operations at the school so he should tell you where those bags have gone,” said a source.

Contacted for comment, school head Mashenjere confirmed the development and said the relevant ministry was working hand in hand-in-glove with the police to get finer details of what transpired.

“Yes it is true, the Ministry of Education and the police are undertaking investigations. Please don’t publish the story because the Ministry of Social Welfare gave a directive that we mustn’t talk to the press so that the investigations go on smoothly,” said Mashenjere.

SDC chairperson, Benny Gudo also confirmed the theft saying the matter was reported at Rujeko Police Station and investigations are underway.

“We can’t talk over the phone because it’s an issue which is under investigation. We reported the matter to the police and we are waiting for their feedback,” said Gudo.