Herbert Aschwaden says in the state of being awake, the following statement applies “I know what I am, (ndinoziva zvandiri)” but at night one says, “I don’t know what I am (handizivi zvandiri)”. When asleep, the body is completely powerless but the soul has its own consciousness. From an African perspective, the ego of the night and that of the day are totally different. The difference comes in that, during the day, a person uses the heart or brain and is in control of what happens but at night, and a man puts no effort in his dreams which makes the whole idea a mystery.