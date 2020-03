All, except one bird which is the national emblem of Zimbabwe were taken to South Africa, German and Austria at the end of the 19century. The one which was exported to South Africa is still in the collection in Groote Schuur Museum. Reports are that it was found in Cecil John Rhodes’ bedroom. The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe is quoted saying “totemless people” referring to white men but Cecil John Rhodes became the first and last unique white men as it is orally reported that he had fallen in love with the soapstone bird that he made it his personal totem.Consequently, a replica was made to represent the former and place in the bird gallery at Great Zimbabwe Museum.